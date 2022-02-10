Advertisement

Remains of West Virginia pilot killed in WWII identified

U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Richard W. Horrigan of Chester.
U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Richard W. Horrigan of Chester.(DPAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (AP) - Officials say the remains of a West Virginia pilot killed behind enemy lines during World War II have been identified.

News outlets cited a statement Wednesday from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in reporting that scientists confirmed the identity of 24-year-old U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Richard W. Horrigan of Chester.

Horrigan was a pilot with the 22nd Fighter Squadron, 36th Fighter Group, 9th Air Force, serving in Germany.

The statement said he was part of an armed reconnaissance mission in April 1945 and crashed while shooting at enemy planes parked at an airfield, likely due to anti-aircraft fire.

