UPDATE: Home damaged in Washington County fire, road partially reopens

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters were still hitting hot spots on a heavily damaged home in Washington County around 10:30 Thursday morning.

Reno Fire Chief Jon Bradford said he thinks the single-family home in the 34000 block of State Route 7 is a total loss.

State Route 7 was closed in both directions while crews battled the flames, but Bradford said one lane had been opened around 10:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A member of the Reno Volunteer Fire Department says his department and the Newport Volunteer Fire Department are responding to a structure fire on State Route 7.

He says the fire is somewhere near mile marker 34 on Route 7.

Details are sparse, but WTAP has a reporter heading to the scene who says State Route 7 has been closed both ways.

Dispatchers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the road is being closed due to the structure fire.

This is a developing story. Stick with us as we learn more.

