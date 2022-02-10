Three W. Va. groups get funding aimed at helping homeless people

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Three West Virginia housing organizations will receive federal funding to address helping homeless people.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced about $101,000 in funding Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding includes more than $48,000 for the West Virginian Coalition to End Homelessness, $45,000 for the Housing Authority of Mingo County and nearly $8,000 for the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless.

The senators say the funding will be used for counseling services, promoting financial literacy and other programs to address homelessness, especially among children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.