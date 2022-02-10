Advertisement

W. Va. bill: Schools must train on eating disorders, self-harm

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A bill that would require West Virginia public schools to provide training to students and teachers about eating disorders and self-harm has cleared its final legislative hurdle.

Dubbed Meghan’s Law, the bill was passed Thursday in the state Senate. It passed the House of Delegates last month.

The lead sponsor was Jefferson County Republican Del. Wayne Clark.

One of his twin teenage daughters lost more than 30 pounds after a cheerleading coach criticized her weight.

Under the bill, middle and high school students would undergo training every year on the warning signs, prevention and treatment of self-harm and eating disorders.

Educators would be trained every three years.

