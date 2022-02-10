Advertisement

White House records obtained by Jan. 6 committee so far don’t show Trump phone calls during riot

FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to or from then-President Donald Trump during the riot.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has gone through several of the White House documents they have in their possession.

So far, there are no call records to or from then-President Donald Trump as violence unfolded on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers were expecting to find logs of calls between Trump and GOP members that have already been widely reported.

Trump, however, was known to use personal cell phones, which could account for why there’s no record.

Sen. Mitt Romney on missing Trump documents: “We don’t know precisely what’s been lost and what will be able to be recovered.” (Source: CNN/Pool)

Meanwhile, Trump has denied mishandling documents after it was reported that he would sometimes flush papers down the toilet at the White House.

In a forthcoming book, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman wrote that staff in the White House residence found a clogged toilet in Trump’s bathroom on more than one occasion. Inside would be clumped pieces of wet, printed paper.

Trump said these claims are categorically untrue.

The Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed former Trump adviser Peter Navarro. (CNN, POOL, DOJ, KVRR, MSNBC, GETTY IMAGES, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER|IGOR BOBIC|ITN|RMG NEWS)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All four suspects are being charged with soliciting a minor via a computer.
Four arrested for inappropriate contact with children: why the FBI was in Parkersburg
The Public Service Commission issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s...
W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million
Affordable house comes to Parkersburg on 15th street
Affordable housing comes to Parkersburg
James Christopher Osborn Obit
Obituary: Osborn, James Christopher
Bond items discussed at Wood County BOE
Wood County Schools end mask mandate

Latest News

There are several expanded tax benefits available to Americans, even if they have little or no...
Changes to tax benefits could boost refunds for many families
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation
FILE - Protesters walk along Jackson St. during the North Texas March for Life, celebrating the...
Abortions in Texas fell 60% in 1st month under new limits
Truckers protested in Ottawa, Canada for the second weekend.
Man accused of mistakenly sending bomb threat to Ottawa, Ohio police department amid trucker protests