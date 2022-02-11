Athens small business benefitting from Joe Burrow success

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Many Bengals fans have been scrambling to find the perfect jersey or t-shirt to wear this Sunday.

We spoke with one Athens shop to find out what this means for them and their business.

Ohio is Home started in 2015 and opened its first small storefront in Athens the following year.

That’s where we spoke with Heather Raubenstraw.

She says that when Burrow signed with the Bengals, they updated their popular “Just a Kid from Southeast Ohio” shirt to orange and black.

...and she says they’ve added a couple more designs just since the AFC Championship.

Raubenstraw says the new shirts are flying off the shelves.

She says they’ve “had lots of foot-traffic as well as online orders. Everyone’s just looking to get a piece of Joe Burrow’s and to support him and everything that he stands for.”

Joe Burrow’s dad was even spotted wearing one of their designs in a recent interview.

This week, Ohio is Home has employees packing online orders that are to be shipped across the country and to Canada.

Raubenstraw says Ohio is Home is opened Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.