Advertisement

Donkey Coffee, Jackie O’s Brewery inspired by Joe Burrow to give back

Two local businesses say they’re donating proceeds to combat hunger
Two Athens businesses say they’re donating proceeds to combat hunger
Two Athens businesses say they’re donating proceeds to combat hunger(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - People in Athens have been caffeinating for a cause ahead of Sunday’s big game.

Donkey Coffee, said to be a staple in the Ohio University student’s diet, is offering two Burrow-themed drinks.

The “Cup of Joe” and “Who Dey Latte” are special drinks available now through Super Bowl Sunday.

Donkey Coffee says ten percent of the proceeds from sales of these drinks is being donated to the Athens County Food Pantry.

...and another local establishment is offering ways to give back with brews.

Andreas Castro Jr. from Jackie O’s Brewery says they are “...taking $1 from each pint sold of our core beers – those are beers that we generally package year-round, ones that sell really well from us – so, $1 from each pint and $3 from each pitcher sold will go to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.”

The uptown location of Jackie O’s will be showing the game on their projector screen Sunday night.

They say reservations are encouraged as turn-out for the previous games has been impressive.

Bars and restaurants across Athens have told us they are preparing for big crowds Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All four suspects are being charged with soliciting a minor via a computer.
Four arrested for inappropriate contact with children: why the FBI was in Parkersburg
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
UPDATE: Cause of Newport structure fire undetermined
John Davis explains his reasoning behind maintaining his lawsuit over Wood County Schools' mask...
Parents maintain lawsuit against Wood County Schools’ mask mandate
Sammie Lee “Sam” Bowen Obit
Obituary: Bowen, Sammie Lee “Sam”
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

This week, Ohio is Home has employees packing online orders that are to be shipped across the...
Athens small business benefitting from Joe Burrow success
Appropriately, Gigi’s was serving up sloppy joes this week
Gigi’s Country Kitchen preparing to cheer on hometown hero Joe Burrow
Darnell Evans Mugshot
Search warrant leads to four people being arrested in Meigs county
The Republican-led West Virginia Senate has voted to rescind the state’s 1972 ratification of...
West Virginia Senate rescinds ERA ratification