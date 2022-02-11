Donkey Coffee, Jackie O’s Brewery inspired by Joe Burrow to give back

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - People in Athens have been caffeinating for a cause ahead of Sunday’s big game.

Donkey Coffee, said to be a staple in the Ohio University student’s diet, is offering two Burrow-themed drinks.

The “Cup of Joe” and “Who Dey Latte” are special drinks available now through Super Bowl Sunday.

Donkey Coffee says ten percent of the proceeds from sales of these drinks is being donated to the Athens County Food Pantry.

...and another local establishment is offering ways to give back with brews.

Andreas Castro Jr. from Jackie O’s Brewery says they are “...taking $1 from each pint sold of our core beers – those are beers that we generally package year-round, ones that sell really well from us – so, $1 from each pint and $3 from each pitcher sold will go to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.”

The uptown location of Jackie O’s will be showing the game on their projector screen Sunday night.

They say reservations are encouraged as turn-out for the previous games has been impressive.

Bars and restaurants across Athens have told us they are preparing for big crowds Sunday night.

