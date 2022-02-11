Advertisement

Gigi’s Country Kitchen preparing to cheer on hometown hero Joe Burrow

Appropriately, Gigi’s was serving up sloppy joes this week(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THE PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - This week, we had the chance to spend the day in Athens County, home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

We stopped into a local business that’s been following his journey since the start.

Gigi’s Country Kitchen sits right off of North Plains Road.

From the marquis that reads, “Who Dey,” to the sign out front reading “Reserved Parking for LSU Tiger fans only...” Gigi’s Country Kitchen is one of many local businesses inspired by the success of their hometown hero.

Behind the bar, memorabilia from Burrow’s days at Athens High School and Louisiana State University fill the walls... as well as some recent Cincinnati Bengals keepsakes.

Recently, servers have been wearing Burrow jerseys... t-shirts... even pairs of his signature shades.

Gigi’s owner Travis Brand says his fandom started when Burrow was in high school... “My daughter was a cheerleader for Athens at the time – she’s about 12 years younger (than Burrow) – So, the little kids get to go up and cheer with the big kids for homecoming games... I’m there watching my daughter – never been a big football fan – and while watching her cheer, I’m like, ‘What is going on out here?’ And from that moment forward, we’ve been Joe Burrow fans.”

Appropriately, Gigi’s was serving up sloppy joes this week.

The restaurant is open until 2 p.m., seven days/week.

Brand says many customers wanted him to stay open late Sunday night to throw a Super Bowl watch party.

He says he knows Sunday is going to be an emotional day for him and that he needs to take time to “work through those emotions” (and to enjoy the game) with family and close friends.

