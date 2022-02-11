Advertisement

Joe Burrow wins NFL Award Thursday night

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the AFC championship NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) -- Joe Burrow’s rookie season was cut short by a knee injury in his 10th game with a 2-7-1 record. The Bengals quarterback sure made up for that in 2021.

Burrow has won the AP Comeback Player of the Year award as he led Cincinnati’s worst-to-first improved in the AFC North. Burrow earned 28 votes from a nationwide panel of media who regularly cover the NFL, with Dallas QB Dak Prescott receiving 21 and Chargers safety Derwin James getting the other vote.

How good was Burrow in 2021? The 2020 first overall draft pick from LSU smashed single-season franchise records for passer rating (108.3), yards (4,611), TDs passing and 300-yard games (six). His precision passing ranked first in the league at a 70.4% completion percentage, and despite being sacked a league-high 51 times, Burrow had an 8.9 yards per attempt that also led the NFL.

Burrow, getting ready for Sunday’s Super Bowl, of course, is the second Bengal to take the award, which was announced at NFL Honors. Quarterback Jon Kitna won it in 2003.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All four suspects are being charged with soliciting a minor via a computer.
Four arrested for inappropriate contact with children: why the FBI was in Parkersburg
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
UPDATE: Cause of Newport structure fire undetermined
John Davis explains his reasoning behind maintaining his lawsuit over Wood County Schools' mask...
Parents maintain lawsuit against Wood County Schools’ mask mandate
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Sammie Lee “Sam” Bowen Obit
Obituary: Bowen, Sammie Lee “Sam”

Latest News

The River City Runners and Walkers Club banquet is Friday night at First Presbyterian Church in...
“Running Man” Charlie Engle coming to the MOV
Scores from February 10
Scoreboard: February 10, 2022
Eastern Belpre
WTAP Daybreak - Eastern at Belpre
Jude Childers (far left) and Aydan Edwards (far right) are honored at Parkersburg South senior...
Scoreboard: February 9, 2022