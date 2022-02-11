Joe Burrow’s lasting impact on Athens High School football players

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) -It may have been quite a while since Joe Burrow was the quarterback for Athens High School, but he is still making an impact on the program and inspiring current players.

A group of Athens Bulldog players said they remember watching Burrow when they were in grade school and said the team is still feeding off the energy and success created in the 2014 season when Burrow and the Bulldogs made it to the state final.

Jake Goldsberry and Derrick Welsh, senior football players for Athens, said Burrow has worked out with the team during their summer training season and has given players several gifts. Goldsberry said it’s Burrow’s generous heart and hard work ethic that has not only Athens kids backing him, but people from their rival teams as well.

“It’s kind of funny, like now, people will be playing us and there will be parents in the stands wearing Bengals gear. It’s kind of like, now Athens is also associated with the Bengals because of Joe and it’s cool to think that we have a program like that,” Goldsberry said

“I think that it’s tough to not play for him, but at the same time, we aren’t playing for him. We are playing for each other and our teammates. That’s the main goal, is just playing for each other,” Welsh said.

The players said the team will be anxiously watching on Sunday as the Bengals take on the Rams and that they hope Burrow is named the Super Bowl MVP. Thanks to Burrow, Coach Nathan White, the current head coach for the Bulldogs, got tickets for the game and headed to California Friday.

