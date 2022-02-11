Local teen headed to the Super Bowl after beating cancer

REEDSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Beating cancer deserves a major reward-especially if you are a kid.

Well, one local teen who is now cancer-free just got the gift of a lifetime. He’s going to the Super Bowl.

Braylny Johnson is a freshman at Eastern High School and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his right femur nine months ago. After 32 rounds of chemo, 34 blood and platelet transfusions, and several major surgeries, his dad Mike McIntyre said he is now cancer-free. He is now undergoing physical therapy and even getting back into the weight room with his baseball team.

McIntyre said State Representative Jay Edwards has been following Braylyn’s journey and decided to give him and his dad tickets to see the Bengals play in the Super Bowl. McIntyre says after the whirlwind of a year their family has had, this gift has them speechless.

“We got the tickets and we are flying out…and a hotel and we are excited. We got our clean scan, no more cancer, chemo’s done. This happened to work right out. It’s unbelievable,” McIntyre said.

Braylyn says his former teacher, and Joe Burrow’s mother, Robin Burrow, gave him a football signed by Joe-another gift he said he is grateful for.

He said the Burrow’s, his community and his family are what helped him stay positive while he battled for 9 months.

