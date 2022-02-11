Advertisement

Obituary: Coss, Denise

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Denise Coss, 68, of Parkersburg, WV passed away February 10, 2022 at Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born January 28, 1954 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Albert McAfee Winters and Norma Linger Winters.

Denise worked as a housekeeper at Marietta College. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughters, Lori (Mike) Rexroad of Philippi, WV, Cristi (Tommy) Allen of Parkersburg, WV, Cari (Leroy) Barnes of Williamstown, WV; brother, Bob Winters of FL; grandchildren, Dustin (Jessica), Katie, Dani, Madi, Addison, Colton, Hayleigh, McKenna, Hunter, Levi; great-grandchildren, Remi, and Arleigh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Herbert Coss; brother, Mick; two sisters, Janet and Judy.

The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Davita Grand Central Dialysis, Parkersburg Care Nursing Home, and Amedisys Hospice.

Per Denise’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. An online guestbook for condolences is available www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

