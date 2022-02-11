Obituary: Deenis, Richard D.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Richard D. Deenis, 86, of Vienna, WV died February 10, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Hebron, OH.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School and was an Eagle Scout. He retired from G.E. Plastics. He enjoyed calling Square Dances for years and playing music in local nursing homes.

He is survived by three sons John W. Deenis (Sarah) of Parkersburg, Kevin E. Deenis of Vienna, and G. Richard Deenis (Meta Lasch) of Wheeling; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his caregiver Leann Brand.

He was preceded in death by his mother Juanita (Johnson) Deenis, step-father Ralph Deenis, wife Loretta C. (Hardbarger) Deenis, sister Norma Jean McClung, and two grandchildren.

Services will be Tuesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Rick Kapple officiating.

Entombment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be Monday 5-7 PM and Tuesday one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.