Obituary: Frazier, Dirk

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dirk Frazier, 63, of Marietta passed away at 8:32 am, Wednesday, Feb.9, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 10,1955, in Marietta a son of Donna Frazier. Fred is survived by his son Ephriam Frazier and grandson Enoch Frazier.

At his request, he will be cremated with a memorial service held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfofordfh.com

