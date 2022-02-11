Advertisement

Obituary: Frazier, Dirk

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Dirk Frazier Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dirk Frazier, 63, of Marietta passed away at 8:32 am, Wednesday, Feb.9, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 10,1955, in Marietta a son of Donna Frazier.  Fred is survived by his son Ephriam Frazier and grandson  Enoch Frazier.

At his request, he will be cremated with a memorial service held at a later date.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfofordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All four suspects are being charged with soliciting a minor via a computer.
Four arrested for inappropriate contact with children: why the FBI was in Parkersburg
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
UPDATE: Cause of Newport structure fire undetermined
John Davis explains his reasoning behind maintaining his lawsuit over Wood County Schools' mask...
Parents maintain lawsuit against Wood County Schools’ mask mandate
Sammie Lee “Sam” Bowen Obit
Obituary: Bowen, Sammie Lee “Sam”
Will Hampton will have served as superintendent for seven years by the time this contract is...
Marietta teachers union votes no confidence in superintendent

Latest News

Richard D. Deenis Obit
Obituary: Deenis, Richard D.
Angela Marie Somerville Obit
Obituary: Somerville, Angela Marie
Robert Ronald Gilliand Obit
Obituary: Gilliand, Robert Ronald
Denise Coss Obit
Obituary: Coss, Denise