Advertisement

Obituary: Gilbert, Mark Thomas

Mark Thomas Gilbert Obit
Mark Thomas Gilbert Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHESDA, MD (WTAP) - Mark Thomas Gilbert, born May 7, 1970 in Bethesda, Maryland, passed away January 29, 2022 at the age of 51. Mark loved to fish, go to the beach, and spend time with his children.

He is survived by 3 children, Andrew and Benjamin Gilbert of Corpus Christi, TX and Elizabeth Gilbert of Phoenix, AZ, sisters Jacqueline Cline of Summerville SC and Jennifer Chaney of Richmond, VA, brother David Chaney of Sykesville, MD, niece Brittany Hensley of Davisville WV, and 4 nephews, Justin and Aaron Hensley of Parkersburg, WV and Damian and Jackson Lewis of Hagerstown, MD.

He is preceded in death by his parents Barbara Chaney and Ray Gilbert, his grandparents Joyce and Robert Gouckenour, his son Jon Gilbert, and his uncle Rick Gouckenour. The family is not holding a service and Mark’s remains will be cremated and given to his children as per his wishes.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All four suspects are being charged with soliciting a minor via a computer.
Four arrested for inappropriate contact with children: why the FBI was in Parkersburg
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
UPDATE: Cause of Newport structure fire undetermined
John Davis explains his reasoning behind maintaining his lawsuit over Wood County Schools' mask...
Parents maintain lawsuit against Wood County Schools’ mask mandate
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Sammie Lee “Sam” Bowen Obit
Obituary: Bowen, Sammie Lee “Sam”

Latest News

Helen Louise Wittekind Obit
Obituary: Wittekind, Helen Louise
Sammie Lee “Sam” Bowen Obit
Obituary: Bowen, Sammie Lee “Sam”
Kris Congrove Obit
Obituary: Congrove, Kris
Sonja Lea Waldron Hose Obit
Obituary: Hose, Sonja Lea Waldron