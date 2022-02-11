Obituary: Gilbert, Mark Thomas

BETHESDA, MD (WTAP) - Mark Thomas Gilbert, born May 7, 1970 in Bethesda, Maryland, passed away January 29, 2022 at the age of 51. Mark loved to fish, go to the beach, and spend time with his children.

He is survived by 3 children, Andrew and Benjamin Gilbert of Corpus Christi, TX and Elizabeth Gilbert of Phoenix, AZ, sisters Jacqueline Cline of Summerville SC and Jennifer Chaney of Richmond, VA, brother David Chaney of Sykesville, MD, niece Brittany Hensley of Davisville WV, and 4 nephews, Justin and Aaron Hensley of Parkersburg, WV and Damian and Jackson Lewis of Hagerstown, MD.

He is preceded in death by his parents Barbara Chaney and Ray Gilbert, his grandparents Joyce and Robert Gouckenour, his son Jon Gilbert, and his uncle Rick Gouckenour. The family is not holding a service and Mark’s remains will be cremated and given to his children as per his wishes.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

