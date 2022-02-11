Obituary: Somerville, Angela Marie

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Angela Marie Somerville, 41, went to be with the Lord and her mother in heaven on February 6, 2022. She was born February 8, 1980 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of James M. and Cindy M. Fordyce Somerville.

Angela graduated in 1999 from Minford High School and attended Big Tygart United Methodist Church. She worked as a CNA in both hospitals and nursing homes and loved caring for the elderly. She once made an appearance on the television show “Rescue 911″.

Family left behind to cherish her memory include, father, James M. Somerville of Marietta, OH; five children, Hunter Shank, Montana Crawford, Coden Crawford, Texie Crawford and Graceemay Crawford; one sister, Heather (Jason) Folts; one brother, Michael (Alisha) Fordyce and granddaughter, Milliana Crawford.

In addition to her mother, Angela was preceded in death by grandmothers, Agnes Somerville and Margaret Fordyce.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Michael Kidd officiating. Burial will follow at Slate Chapel Cemetery in Slate, WV. Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St. South Parkersburg, WV is honored to serve the Somerville Family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

