Officials expect gambling to reach record numbers for Super Bowl Sunday

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Super Bowl being one of the biggest sporting events every year, some might look into placing bets on the big game.

Officials are expecting significant amounts of bets and money to be placed for the Super Bowl.

According to the American Gaming Organization, nearly $8 billion will likely be wagered on this year’s Super Bowl, including legal and illegal bets.

Marketing director for 1-800-GAMBLER, Sheila Moran, says that if anyone is looking to get into gambling because of the Super Bowl, that they should take gambling as someone for entertainment purposes and not as a means for income.

“You have people who are betting who may run into problems,” says Moran. “We certainly get a lot of calls from people now who are addicted to sports gambling. That used to not be the case. We heard from a lot of people struggling with this. It’s very important to keep in mind if you are going to gamble, remember that it is supposed to be about entertainment, not about a way to make a living.”

According to First Choice Services, the number of people planning to bet (35 percent) and the estimated amount of money being bet (78 percent) is increased from last year.

If you feel as if you have a gambling addiction, dial 1-800-GAMBLER.

