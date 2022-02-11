Petty family remembering Judith Petty on 14-year anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Judy took a walk to return some books and tapes from the library. And she didn’t come back,” says Judy Petty’s sister, Wanda.

The Petty family says that was the last time it saw Judy Petty alive, in February of 2008.

The following day, Judy’s father saw the family farm burn down. And after that, authorities found Judy’s body.

“She took care of her nieces and nephews, her grandmother. She was just all about helping people and enjoying people and helping,” says Wanda.

The Petty family believes that Judy died before the fire and her death is a homicide.

We did talk with the Wood County Sheriff’s office.

It says the case is still open but inactive.

Petty’s mother says the family misses her dearly, and that February 10th is never an easy date to get through.

“If she was here right now, I would give her the biggest hug,” says Judy’s mother, Joan. “And tell her how much I love her. Because I miss her definitely very much. And it doesn’t get any easier.”

If anyone has information on the case, they can call 304-834-3909.

