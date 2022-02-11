Advertisement

Petty family remembering Judith Petty on 14-year anniversary

WTAP News @ 5- Judith Petty
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Judy took a walk to return some books and tapes from the library. And she didn’t come back,” says Judy Petty’s sister, Wanda.

The Petty family says that was the last time it saw Judy Petty alive, in February of 2008.

The following day, Judy’s father saw the family farm burn down. And after that, authorities found Judy’s body.

“She took care of her nieces and nephews, her grandmother. She was just all about helping people and enjoying people and helping,” says Wanda.

The Petty family believes that Judy died before the fire and her death is a homicide.

We did talk with the Wood County Sheriff’s office.

It says the case is still open but inactive.

Petty’s mother says the family misses her dearly, and that February 10th is never an easy date to get through.

“If she was here right now, I would give her the biggest hug,” says Judy’s mother, Joan. “And tell her how much I love her. Because I miss her definitely very much. And it doesn’t get any easier.”

If anyone has information on the case, they can call 304-834-3909.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All four suspects are being charged with soliciting a minor via a computer.
Four arrested for inappropriate contact with children: why the FBI was in Parkersburg
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
UPDATE: Cause of Newport structure fire undetermined
The Public Service Commission issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s...
W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million
James Christopher Osborn Obit
Obituary: Osborn, James Christopher
Affordable house comes to Parkersburg on 15th street
Affordable housing comes to Parkersburg

Latest News

Officials expect gambling to reach record numbers for Super Bowl Sunday
Officials expect gambling to reach record numbers for Super Bowl Sunday
Washington County Boys and Girls Club adds new teen center and music program
Washington County Boys and Girls Club adds new teen center and music program
John Davis explains his reasoning behind maintaining his lawsuit over Wood County Schools' mask...
Parents maintain lawsuit against Wood County Schools’ mask mandate
WTAP News @ Noon - fire in newport
WTAP News @ Noon - fire in newport