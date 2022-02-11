Advertisement

Pre-designed homes manufacturer to build facility in W. Va.

Gov. Jim Justice says the move by Omnis Building Technologies is expected to create at least...
Gov. Jim Justice says the move by Omnis Building Technologies is expected to create at least 150 jobs.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A California manufacturer of pre-designed homes plans to build a $40 million facility in southern West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice says the move by Omnis Building Technologies is expected to create at least 150 jobs.

The company makes pre-engineered, concrete-insulated units that are shipped and assembled on site in only a few days. Justice says the Santa Barbara, California, company will build a $40 million facility in Bluefield to manufacture housing materials.

Omnis President Jonathan Hodson says the Bluefield location was desirable for its access by rail and truck. The site is located off Interstate 77.

It’s the fourth economic development announcement by the state this year.

