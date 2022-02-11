Advertisement

Regional science fair comes to Vienna

WTAP News @ 5- Regional Science fair
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The regional science fair was held today in Vienna at the Grand Pointe Conference Center.

There were three divisions that were separated into elementary, middle and high school.

All students who were in the fair today had to get through the school and county fairs to get here. Today 16 projects advanced to the state science and engineering fair. Which three of the high school projects can then advance to the international science and engineering fair.

Laci Cox and Addi Wilson who were middle school participants said today they were excited to make it to the regional stage.

“I was pretty excited to see how we would do on our project and the judges reactions,” said Cox. “I’ve never been to a regional science fair. All the science fairs I’ve done have gone to counties and stopped so I was honestly nervous to see what was going to happen but I was super excited that I got to have a chance to go to the regional fair,” Wilson said.

The state level fair will be held in Charleston on March 7th.

You can check the 16 winners here: https://www.facebook.com/WCSWV

