“Running Man” Charlie Engle coming to the MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The River City Runners and Walkers Club banquet is Friday night at First Presbyterian Church in Parkersburg. While the banquet is an annual tradition for the club, this year’s event has something special anyone can take part in.

Carol Seely says it’ll be a night you won’t forget.

That’s because, thanks to the Deitzler Foundation, the banquet will include a keynote speech from Charlie Engle.

Seely says, “He’s a world-renowned ultramarathon runner... he’s run across the Gobi Desert, the Amazon Rainforest, 40 countries... he’s also run across the Sahara Desert.”

That last feat was chronicled in the 2007 documentary film, “Running the Sahara,” narrated by Academy Award winner Matt Damon.

She says Engle “is known worldwide as a speaker, an entrepreneur, an adventurer, an ultramarathoner... Honestly, I think he’s coming here out of the goodness of his heart.”

Engle is a recovering addict. He says his greatest challenge has been “finding a way to use the addict within (him) for positive, purpose-driven pursuits.”

Seely says Engle “wrote his memoir, ‘Running Man’ it’s called, and he’ll be bringing that with him, and it’ll be available to be purchased and signed by him at the banquet.”

Seely says the “Running Man” story is an inspiration to all. That’s why all are invited to hear Charlie Engle speak.

“We did this because we want as many people as possible to hear his story,” Seely says. “It’s $14. Arrive at 7:30 at First Presbyterian. The $14 will get you a year’s membership in the club.”

Runners across the Mid-Ohio Valley are also getting the chance to run with Engle, Saturday morning in Marietta.

Seely says to meet “at the fountain in front of the Lafayette Hotel and they’re going to do about a four to five mile run with Charlie and then take him out to lunch.”

That run in Marietta is set for Saturday morning at 9.

