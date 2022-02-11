Search warrant leads to four people being arrested in Meigs county

LETART TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood, the Major Crimes Task Force conducted a search warrant late Wednesday night in Letart Township, Ohio, which led to the arrest of four people.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking at the residence. This was the third time the Major Crimes Task Force has executed a search warrant at the same residence with the first one taking place in August 2021 and the second search happening in October 2021.

During the search the Major Crimes Task Force found a large amount of heroin, prescription drugs, cash, drug abuse instruments, and a loaded handgun.

Darnell Evans aka “Frankie”, 19, from Dayton, Ohio was taken into custody at the residence and was taken to Middleport Jail awaiting his arraignment in Meigs County Court. Evans was charged with Trafficking in Drugs and Possession of Drugs, which are both second-degree felonies.

Three others were arrested at the scene as well. Mark Compson, 61, of Racine, Shawn Carmichael, 34, of Racine, and Terri Carmichael, 64, of Racine. All three suspects were charged with Permitting Drug Abuse, which is a fifth-degree felony. They were all taken to Middleport Jail too.

The Major Crimes Task Force and Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley plan to file for forfeiture of the residence due to continued drug trafficking occurring at the residence.

