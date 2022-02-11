Advertisement

Tenth and final Parkersburg Polar Plunge at Bicentennial Park Saturday

Parkersburg Polar Plunge
Parkersburg Polar Plunge(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Grab your swimsuit and goggles because Parkersburg’s 10th annual Polar Plunge is hoping to make a big splash for the Special Olympics of West Virginia.

Wendy Miller, the Director of Sports and Training for Special Olympics of West Virginia, said people can register to plunge into the above-ground pool set up at Bicentennial Park in Parkersburg at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A costume contest is at 2:30 p.m. and the plunges will start at 3:00 p.m.

Miller said there is a $50 minimum to register for the plunge and that all money goes towards paying for all expenses for over 4,400 athletes across the mountain state.

Cheryl Baxter, the organizer for the Parkersburg Plunge said she has made many memories over the past 10 years.

“We offer 18 Olympic type sports and we want them to have the opportunities that normal athletes would have to practice and learn new skills, and go out there and showcase those skills. It’s an opportunity that a lot of them will never, ever get,” Miller said.

“Oh, I’ve met some beautiful people,” Baxter said. “The athletes are just amazing. I’ve gained so much in my life from them that it’s just remarkable what they give.”

While Baxter said she loves being a part of the Special Olympics community, she said she is no longer able to organize this event and that this will be the final year for the plunge. She says anyone who is interested in taking over the reins from her can contact their office at www. sowv.org.

