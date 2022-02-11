Advertisement

Washington County Boys and Girls Club adds new teen center and music program

WTAP News @ 5- boys and girls club adds new teen center and music program
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Boys and Girls Club is adding a new facility.

The non-profit is officially closing on the new home to the “Garrett Scott Memorial Teen Center and Music Program.”

The idea and name for the facility comes from the organization’s former teen coordinator, who passed away in May of 2021.

Officials say this will be a facility for children to relax and play music.

“The main part of it is going to be a teen hang out area where they can come in. There will be TV, there will be seating areas. And coming in they can also work with our mentors on homework. When we build our music studio it will be a place where they can make music, record music, write music. Hope they can do things like making Tik Toks. Just an opportunity to experience that equipment, the technology and an opportunity for expression

Officials with the Boys and Girls Club say that they purchased the house for $86 thousand.

They received the money for their purchase through multiple donations.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All four suspects are being charged with soliciting a minor via a computer.
Four arrested for inappropriate contact with children: why the FBI was in Parkersburg
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
UPDATE: Cause of Newport structure fire undetermined
The Public Service Commission issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s...
W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million
James Christopher Osborn Obit
Obituary: Osborn, James Christopher
Affordable house comes to Parkersburg on 15th street
Affordable housing comes to Parkersburg

Latest News

Officials expect gambling to reach record numbers for Super Bowl Sunday
Officials expect gambling to reach record numbers for Super Bowl Sunday
Petty family remembering Judith Petty on 14-year anniversary
Petty family remembering Judith Petty on 14-year anniversary
John Davis explains his reasoning behind maintaining his lawsuit over Wood County Schools' mask...
Parents maintain lawsuit against Wood County Schools’ mask mandate
WTAP News @ Noon - fire in newport
WTAP News @ Noon - fire in newport