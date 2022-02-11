Washington County Boys and Girls Club adds new teen center and music program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Boys and Girls Club is adding a new facility.

The non-profit is officially closing on the new home to the “Garrett Scott Memorial Teen Center and Music Program.”

The idea and name for the facility comes from the organization’s former teen coordinator, who passed away in May of 2021.

Officials say this will be a facility for children to relax and play music.

“The main part of it is going to be a teen hang out area where they can come in. There will be TV, there will be seating areas. And coming in they can also work with our mentors on homework. When we build our music studio it will be a place where they can make music, record music, write music. Hope they can do things like making Tik Toks. Just an opportunity to experience that equipment, the technology and an opportunity for expression

Officials with the Boys and Girls Club say that they purchased the house for $86 thousand.

They received the money for their purchase through multiple donations.

