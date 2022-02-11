Advertisement

West Virginia Senate rescinds ERA ratification

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The Republican-led West Virginia Senate has voted to rescind the state’s 1972 ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

The Senate adopted the measure by voice vote Friday, declaring that the state ratification expired in 1979 and is no longer valid.

All 23 Senate Republicans were sponsors of the measure. It passed without debate or discussion and now goes to the House of Delegates.

West Virginia ratified the amendment in April 1972, the same year that Congress sent it to the states. States were given seven years to ratify, then the deadline was extended to 1982.

The amendment wasn’t approved by the required three-quarters of states before the deadline.

