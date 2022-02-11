Wood County medical marijuana dispensary cuts ribbon

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cannabist - what staff are calling Wood County’s first medical marijuana dispensary - held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

It’s something Regional Manager Keri Stan calls a ‘long time coming.’ Their services can be used to treat anything from PTSD, to cancer, to Parkinson’s, and more. The full list of qualifying conditions can be found on DHHR’s website. Since not just any doctor can give certifications, a list of qualified physicians can be found on that website too.

Stan says the goal is to improve people’s access to alternative medicine for relief.

“From a patient access standpoint, it’s wonderful. The closest before us was Weston in Morgantown.”

Stan says the plan is to eventually offer all legally-allowed treatments at the facility.

