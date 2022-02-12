Joe Burrow, high school basketball star

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joe Burrow is a star on the field but in high school he was a star in the hardwood as well.

His high school coach, Jeff Skinner, says that his confidence and demeanor is no surprise to him but it has changed since his basketball days.

“He reinvented himself a little bit. Well, maybe not reinvented but he’s evolved into this person that’s just very cool and handles the media beautifully,” said Skinner.

Skinner says that people tell him the impact he had on Burrow but he thinks no matter who was coaching Burrow he was destined for greatness.

“Some people say things like oh you’re a positive impact on Joe. Well you know what Mickey Mouse could have been coaching Joe in High School in Basketball and he would have turned out the same exact way,” said Skinner.

Burrow’s impact and the model he set for Athens high school athletics will live on forever and it all started when he stepped for on the high school’s campus.

