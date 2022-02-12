Advertisement

Joe Burrow, high school basketball star

Joe Burrow the basketball player
Joe Burrow the basketball player(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joe Burrow is a star on the field but in high school he was a star in the hardwood as well.

His high school coach, Jeff Skinner, says that his confidence and demeanor is no surprise to him but it has changed since his basketball days.

“He reinvented himself a little bit. Well, maybe not reinvented but he’s evolved into this person that’s just very cool and handles the media beautifully,” said Skinner.

Skinner says that people tell him the impact he had on Burrow but he thinks no matter who was coaching Burrow he was destined for greatness.

“Some people say things like oh you’re a positive impact on Joe. Well you know what Mickey Mouse could have been coaching Joe in High School in Basketball and he would have turned out the same exact way,” said Skinner.

Burrow’s impact and the model he set for Athens high school athletics will live on forever and it all started when he stepped for on the high school’s campus.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All four suspects are being charged with soliciting a minor via a computer.
Four arrested for inappropriate contact with children: why the FBI was in Parkersburg
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
UPDATE: Cause of Newport structure fire undetermined
John Davis explains his reasoning behind maintaining his lawsuit over Wood County Schools' mask...
Parents maintain lawsuit against Wood County Schools’ mask mandate
Sammie Lee “Sam” Bowen Obit
Obituary: Bowen, Sammie Lee “Sam”
Will Hampton will have served as superintendent for seven years by the time this contract is...
Marietta teachers union votes no confidence in superintendent

Latest News

Gov. Justice again urges West Virginia renters to take advantage of tax-free financial support
West Virginia renters urged to take advantage of tax-free financial support
WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio is home shirts
WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio is home shirts
Regional science and engineering fair
Regional science fair comes to Vienna
WTAP News @ 5 - Regional Science fair
WTAP News @ 5 - Regional Science fair