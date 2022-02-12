Advertisement

West Virginia renters urged to take advantage of tax-free financial support

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice was joined by Erica Boggess, Director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, to provide an update on the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program.

The program provides financial assistance to renters who have lost their job, had their income reduced or suffered a significant cost or financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Landlords with tenants who are struggling with rent or utility payments due to COVID-19 may be eligible for rental assistance as well.

”We know that there are people that are out there that are still hurting, and that’s why we want to make sure that we’re getting these dollars out to West Virginians in need, We all need to pull the rope together and get everyone on board so this program can be a success,” said Governor Justice.

To learn more about the program and whether you qualify for assistance, click on this link: https://www.wvhdf.com/mountaineer-rental-assistance-program

