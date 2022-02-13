Advertisement

10th annual Polar Plunge returns to Parkersburg

WTAP News @ 11
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 10th annual Polar Plunge was held at Bicentennial Park on Saturday.

Many people in costumes, makeup and Bengals jerseys plunged for a good cause.

All proceeds raised Saturday were donated to the West Virginia Special Olympics.

Coordinator, Cheryl Baxter, says the joy she felt from the first plunge she has coordinated to now hasn’t changed at all.

“Oh my goodness! it’s always so rewarding to see people come out for something like this and the money that is brought in surprises me every year. It just grows and grows and grows. It’s great,” said Baxter.

Leasa Hart who participated in 9 of 10 plunges says it started as something fun to do then grew into a passion.

“And being a part of those with intellectual disabilities. Being a part of what they do with sports is just heartwarming,” said Hart.

