Advertisement

Amber Alert: Charlotte toddler reported missing, believed to be in danger

Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.(North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Charlotte toddler who is believed to have been abducted from the same area as a reported shooting earlier in the day.

Police said they believe she is in danger, WBTV reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Marlaya Monet Patterson is a 3-year-old Black girl, standing about 3 feet tall and weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said her alleged abductor is believed to be her father, Corey Lamont Patterson, 29, who stands at 5′6″ and weighs 140 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Corey Lamont Patterson is believed to have abducted 3-year-old Marlaya Patterson.
Corey Lamont Patterson is believed to have abducted 3-year-old Marlaya Patterson.(N.C. Department of Public Safety)

Police said they consider him to be armed and dangerous.

The two were last known to be leaving Charlotte in a Silver 2012 Ford Escape with NC license tag number BDB2527.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department immediately at 704-336-7000, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s something Regional Manager Keri Stan calls a ‘long time coming.’
Wood County medical marijuana dispensary cuts ribbon
One car ran through a red light crashing into another car.
Crash in Belpre ends in two vehicles towed
Angela Marie Somerville Obit
Obituary: Somerville, Angela Marie
Gov. Justice again urges West Virginia renters to take advantage of tax-free financial support
West Virginia renters urged to take advantage of tax-free financial support
Joe Burrow the basketball player
Joe Burrow, high school basketball star

Latest News

Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
Several thousand people in Kyiv attended 'March of Unity for Ukraine' on Saturday.
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says the White House believes the Ukraine invasion is ...
Ukraine invasion 'any day now,' national secuirty adviser says