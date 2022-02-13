Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old

1-year-old Nova Sampson was last seen Saturday evening.
1-year-old Nova Sampson was last seen Saturday evening.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old boy.

Officials say Nova Sampson was abducted Saturday evening in Cherokee County, Georgia. Nova has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing camouflage onesie.

Officials believe he was taken by 21-year-old Camren Kevon-Christopher Clark, the child’s non-custodial father. Clark is 5′9″ tall and weighs 132 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and white socks.

They are believed to be travelling in a red Nissan Altima with Mississippi license plate LRC5349. They were last seen heading north on Interstate 75, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 678-618-5323.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s something Regional Manager Keri Stan calls a ‘long time coming.’
Wood County medical marijuana dispensary cuts ribbon
Angela Marie Somerville Obit
Obituary: Somerville, Angela Marie
Darnell Evans Mugshot
Search warrant leads to four people being arrested in Meigs county
Will Hampton will have served as superintendent for seven years by the time this contract is...
Marietta teachers union votes no confidence in superintendent
Gov. Justice again urges West Virginia renters to take advantage of tax-free financial support
West Virginia renters urged to take advantage of tax-free financial support

Latest News

US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue, protests swell
Group picture
Local runners join “Running Man” Charlie Engle Saturday morning
Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles...
4 shot outside LA party held after Justin Bieber’s concert