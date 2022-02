BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A two car wreck in Belpre sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

Belpre police were called to the scene around 8:20 PM.

One car ran through a red light, crashing into another car.

Four passengers were involved and both cars had to be towed due to damage.

It happened at an intersection by the toll bridge.

