Local runners join “Running Man” Charlie Engle Saturday morning

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Friday night, runners from across the Mid-Ohio Valley got to hear from ultramarathoner and author, Charlie Engle.

Saturday morning in Marietta, they got to run with him.

Engle is most famous for his run across the Sahara Desert, which was documented in the 2007 film, “Running the Sahara,” and his memoir, “Running Man.”

He talked last night about his experiences with running and with recovery.

Engle says his greatest challenge has been “finding a way to use the addict within (him) for positive, purpose-driven pursuits.”

River City Runners and Walkers Club says that getting the chance to run with someone like Engle is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

After running a five-mile loop, the group gathered at Jeremiah’s Coffee House on Front Street.

Engle talked more about his experiences and gave advice for race training.

He also signed copies of his memoir.

Engle says he is planning a 30-hour run this summer in Maryland to commemorate his 30 years of sobriety.

He invited anyone interested to join him.

