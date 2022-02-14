Aidan Starcher to continue football career at Bluefield State College

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Aidan Starcher, a stand-out lineman from the Parkersburg South Patriots has signed on to continue his football career at Bluefield State College, as he is set to join the Big Blues this fall.

Aidan suffered a serious injury his senior year, and he missed most of last season as he was rehabbing.

Aidan said Bluefield State was very helpful and accommodating with his injury, which ultimately led him to choose them as his stop for the next four years.

