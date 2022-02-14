Advertisement

Andrew Matheny gives back to Humane Society of Parkersburg

Andrew Matheny gives back to Humane Society
Andrew Matheny gives back to Humane Society(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Andrew Matheny donated 5711 pounds of dog and cat food today. Humane Society workers say that equates to over two months of food.

But for Matheny he says this isn’t the last time this Humane Society will see him.

“Mineral wells Elementary school is going to do a hat day on the 22nd and they’re going to raise money for dog and cat food,” said Matheny.

Although he is the head of this donation he thanks the others who were generous enough to help him out.

“People donated, companies donated, people from out of town states away donated and I’m very thankful and grateful for them,” said Matheny.

This project doubled Matheny’s expectations for dog food collected.

“Expectations were probably around 3000-3500 pounds,” said Matheny.

