Annual “Valentine Classic 5K” runs on love

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon, runners and walkers from across the MOV took to the streets for the annual “Valentine Classic 5K.”

“L” is for the race’s “Length.” The length of the course, which started and ended at the Vienna Community Building, was 5 kilometers or 3.1 miles.

“O” is for “Over 150 runners and 70 walkers came out to participate.”

“V” is for “Very fast.” Sunday’s overall winner was David Woodward, age 37 of Elyria, Ohio.

“E” is for “Excitement.” We talked to many runners who said that after two years of pandemic protocols, they are excited to take part in in-person races again.

Sunday’s race was part of the River City Runners and Walkers Club’s “Winter Series.” The next and final race of the series is the “March Hare 5K” on Sunday, March 13 at Marietta College.

