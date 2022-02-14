Advertisement

Burrow’s church holds a Super Bowl watch party

Super Bowl watch party
Super Bowl watch party(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jimmy and Robin Burrow attend church at the Christ Community Wesleyan Church which held a Super Bowl watch party in support of the Bengals tonight.

With the Burrows attending the church many members say they are excited to be able to support someone who they can speak to directly and have close relations with.

Church member and Burrow supporter says that he is excited for the Super Bowl but more to be able to root for fellow church members.

“It is exciting to know Jimmy and Robin Burrow. They’ve been great to the community and have been part of our church for a number of years now. It’s always fun to be able to go and talk to them just to get a little bit of insight on what’s going on and its exciting to hear first hand how Joe is doing,” said Thomas.

The Bengals were not successful in capturing the Super Bowl trophy but with open arms the church can’t wait for the Burrows to be back in regular attendance.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One car ran through a red light crashing into another car.
Crash in Belpre ends in two vehicles towed
It’s something Regional Manager Keri Stan calls a ‘long time coming.’
Wood County medical marijuana dispensary cuts ribbon
Angela Marie Somerville Obit
Obituary: Somerville, Angela Marie
Gov. Justice again urges West Virginia renters to take advantage of tax-free financial support
West Virginia renters urged to take advantage of tax-free financial support
Joe Burrow the basketball player
Joe Burrow, high school basketball star

Latest News

Sunday afternoon, runners and walkers from across the MOV took to the streets for the annual...
Annual “Valentine Classic 5K” runs on love
WHO DEY nation shows support
Cincinnati Bengals fans support the team in the Super Bowl
Holl's Chocolates in Vienna
Local shop making Valentine’s Day sweeter
"From Bulldog to Bengal"
Looking back at the lead-up to Super Bowl Sunday