Burrow’s church holds a Super Bowl watch party

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jimmy and Robin Burrow attend church at the Christ Community Wesleyan Church which held a Super Bowl watch party in support of the Bengals tonight.

With the Burrows attending the church many members say they are excited to be able to support someone who they can speak to directly and have close relations with.

Church member and Burrow supporter says that he is excited for the Super Bowl but more to be able to root for fellow church members.

“It is exciting to know Jimmy and Robin Burrow. They’ve been great to the community and have been part of our church for a number of years now. It’s always fun to be able to go and talk to them just to get a little bit of insight on what’s going on and its exciting to hear first hand how Joe is doing,” said Thomas.

The Bengals were not successful in capturing the Super Bowl trophy but with open arms the church can’t wait for the Burrows to be back in regular attendance.

