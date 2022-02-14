Evergreen Therapeutic Treatment Centers opens in Vienna

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new business held an open house today for the public to get an understanding of the company values.

For Evergreen they say they are hoping to bring a sense of comfort and safety to the community while proactively addressing mental health in the youth.

Evergreen’s C.O.O, Jamie Tuttle, says that he believes the advantage of group therapy is comforting for the clients.

You’re sitting in classroom with kids who are also struggling from day to day and that might be food on the table, that might be mental health that might be a lot of various things. But being around peers who are struggling with the same thing as you are or similar things at the very least. Idk if reassuring is the word I want to use but it’s comforting knowing hey, I’m not alone,” said Tuttle.

Evergreen is awaiting a license from the state to officially open for business.

If you want to learn more about the Evergreen services you can contact them at (681) 588-0550.

