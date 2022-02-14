Advertisement

Heart attack and stroke presentation held for Jefferson Elementary

WTAP News @ 5 -Heart attack and stroke presentation
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With it being Valentine’s Day, medical workers from Camden Clark came to Jefferson Elementary Center to talk about the two main parts of this holiday.

The heart and the brain.

Camden Clark healthcare workers held a presentation on heart attacks and stroke prevention.

Medical workers showed fifth graders not only how to prevent the risk of heart attack and stroke in the future, but how to treat someone having either attack when signs are shown.

Hospital officials say that this could be significant in the future.

“They’re oftentimes with older adults in their lives, grandparents, great-grandparents, and if they are around when they see these kind of things happen having the knowledge and knowing how they can intervene could be life-saving,” says cardiac service line director, Kristina Brooks.

Students got a chance to see how CPR is performed and were given goodie bags with more information on prevention.

