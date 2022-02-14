Local band, Oyo, releases first album

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta-based band, Oyo, released a 12 song self-titled album that can be heard on all major streaming services.

The band describes their music as you would want to be listening to when floating down the Ohio River.

Michael Bond who plays the accordion, harmonica, and spoons broke down how the band formed.

“Some jam sessions started to coalesce around Bobby’s shop JustAJar which is a print shop here in Marietta. We started to sound good and Aaron showed up, told us we were a band, we had a name, and that we were going to play some shows,” said Bond.

The band includes Aaron martin on fiddle, Drew Tanner on bass, Michael Bond on accordion, harmonica, and spoons, Joe Ryckebosh on percussion, Bobby Rosenstock on banjo, and Cole Adair on guitar.

The band says they have performed under many different names or no name at all before a historic mile marker helped them settle on “Oyo”.

“We would drive past this historic marker in Williamstown and it talks about the Iroquois name for the Ohio Valley, the Ohio River, Oyo, which translated to beautiful or great river,” said Tanner.

The album was recorded in the sanctuary of an abandoned church in Elkins, West Virginia with the help of fiddle player, Ben Townsend.

The band shared why they decided to record in the abandoned church.

“We didn’t want to record in a place where we were all in a separate room, sound proofed off. We wanted to play in a place where we could hear the room and feel the acoustics and ambiance from it,” said Bond.

Oyo is selling physical copies of its album through JustAJar Design Press’s storefront in Marietta.

The band will be performing live at the Parkersburg Brewing Company on St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday March 17, 2022.

