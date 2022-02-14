Advertisement

Local shop making Valentine’s Day sweeter

Holl's Chocolates in Vienna
Holl's Chocolates in Vienna(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Valentine’s Day is Monday and one local shop has been making the holiday sweeter since 1986.

Emily Kohler says this is “busy season” for Holl’s Chocolates.

In fact, the only times they’re ever open on a Sunday is during Valentine’s and Christmas.

Kohler says she’s seen lots of husbands shopping for their wives...

She says her favorite customers have been young men coming in to shop for their very first Valentines.

Kohler says they do a good deal of online business, especially since the pandemic.

They even have a “Holiday Chalet” they use for picking-up online orders.

Kohler says she hopes everyone has already purchased their Valentine’s Day gifts, but that Holl’s will be open tomorrow for last-minute shoppers.

