Looking back at the lead-up to Super Bowl Sunday

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - This week, WTAP took a trip to Athens to talk to fans gearing-up for Super Bowl Sunday.

Athens, of course, is the home of Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow. So, it was no surprise to find the town painted orange and black.

Many storefronts had posters and signs reading, “Go Bengals” and “Who Dey.”

Some businesses were running gameday specials, and the business owners we spoke with said they were expecting big crowds for Sunday night.

One business owner, Joe Balding of Athens Underground gave us his thoughts on “Joe Burrow, style icon.”

We talked to fans up and down Court Street and even secured an interview with “The MOV’s #1 Bengals fan.”

