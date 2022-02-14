Advertisement

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Toebbe acknowledged during the plea hearing to conspiring to pass classified information to a foreign government, causing “injury to the United States.”
Plea agreement for Jonathan Toebbe
Plea agreement for Jonathan Toebbe
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer pleaded guilty Monday to trying to pass information about American nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.

Jonathan Toebbe, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to a single count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. The sentencing range agreed to by lawyers calls for a potential punishment between roughly 12 years and 17 years in prison.

Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested last October after prosecutors said he had repeatedly sold information about the submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Toebbe acknowledged during the plea hearing to conspiring to pass classified information to a foreign government, causing “injury to the United States.”

Diana Toebbe was accused of serving as a lookout at several prearranged “dead-drop” locations at which her husband deposited memory cards containing government secrets, concealing them in objects such as a chewing gum wrapper, a Band-Aid wrapper and a peanut butter sandwich. She has pleaded not guilty and the case against her remains pending.

The country to which Jonathan Toebbe was looking to sell the information has not been identified in court documents and was not disclosed in court during the plea hearing Monday.

Toebbe, who as part of his job had a top-secret security clearance, agreed as part of the plea deal to help federal officials with locating all classified information in his possession, as well as the roughly $100,000 in cryptocurrency that was paid to him.

FBI agents who searched the couple’s Annapolis, Maryland, home found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, valid children’s passports and a “go-bag” containing a USB flash drive and latex gloves.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Two sent to hospital after Sunday shooting, assault
One car ran through a red light crashing into another car.
Crash in Belpre ends in two vehicles towed
Angela Marie Somerville Obit
Obituary: Somerville, Angela Marie
Group picture
Local runners join “Running Man” Charlie Engle Saturday morning
According to an email from the superintendent, the cause of the issue has been found.
Parkersburg High School going remote due to power outage

Latest News

Evergreen Therapeutic makes its way to Wood County
Evergreen Therapeutic Treatment Centers opens in Vienna
Andrew Matheny gives back to Humane Society
Andrew Matheny gives back to Humane Society of Parkersburg
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products