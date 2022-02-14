Advertisement

Obituary: Abbas, Judith Ann (Lafferre)

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Judith Ann (Lafferre) Abbas, 65, of Marietta, formerly of Vienna, departed this life on February 12, 2022 with two of her nieces by her side.

Judy was the youngest child to the late Bill and Ellen Lafferre.

She is survived by two brothers, Jim Mullen (Kathy) of Parkersburg and Bill Lafferre (Cathy) of Canada; two sisters, Connie Shutts of Parkersburg and Jackie Webber (Tim) of Harrisville.  She is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews; fifteen great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great nieces and nephews including a special niece that helped her out a lot, Bobbi Kincaid; and also, a special friend, Ali Abbas.

Judy graduated with the class of 1976 from Parkersburg High.  She went on to college and got a business degree.  She worked for G.C. Murphy’s in downtown Parkersburg and at Grand Central Mall when they moved there.  After that she worked at People’s Bank for several years.  She enjoyed cross-stitching, coloring and her two birds, Finn and Sky.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV with Elder Pat Hoover officiating. 

Burial will follow in the Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg. 

Friends may call at the funeral home, Saturday from 11-1 PM. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

