Obituary: Ayers, Michael Scott

Michael Scott Ayers
Michael Scott Ayers Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Scott Ayers, 38, of Vienna passed away on February 10, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on September 29, 1983 in Parkersburg, the son of Carla Sue Short Ayers of Little Hocking and the late Michael Kermit Ayers.

In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by his step father Warren Pidcock, brother Jason Daugherty, step sister Nachelle Pidcock, fiancé Savana McKinney, aunts Vickie Pease (John) of Elizabeth, Cheryl Dickel of Parkersburg, Kim Vilhuer of SD, uncles Mike Short of Parkersburg, James Ayers of PA and numerous cousin.

sIn addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and his best friend Lewis Bartlett.

Visitation will be 6 - 8 on Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

