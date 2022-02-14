Obituary: Benton, Jack Louis

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jack Louis Benton, 93, of Davisville, WV, passed away February 11, 2022 at Belpre Landing.

He was born in Brownsville, PA December 28, 1928 a son of the late Charles Cartwright Benton and Ida Mae (Crago) Benton.

Jack was a US Navy veteran, truck driver, and member of the American Legion Post #15.

He would tell a joke for a cup of coffee and Jack never met a stranger.

Jack loved his family very deeply and Linda took excellent care of him the final ten years of his life.

He is survived by five children, Linda West (Daniel) of Davisville, WV, Jacquline Roberts of Parkersburg, WV, David Benton (Karen) of Parkersburg, WV, Charles Benton (Teresa) of Florida, and Timothy Benton (Wayne) of Parkersburg, WV, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Ina Mae (Laughery) Benton, three sisters, one brother, one granddaughter, Andrea Roberts, and one son-in-law, Phillip Roberts.

Service will be Wednesday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Glenn Cottrill officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home in Parkersburg. Military Graveside Rites by the American Legion Post #15. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

