Obituary: Burns, Carlton “Edwin”

BURNT HOUSE, W.Va. (WTAP) - On the morning of Saturday, February 12th, 2022, Carlton “Edwin” Burns, 89 died at the WVU Camden Clark Medical Center following an extended illness.

Ed, the eldest son of Carlton “Budge” Burns and Blondena Goff Burns, was born June 24th, 1932, in Burnt House, WV.

He graduated from Harrisville High School and attended Mountain State Business College. Ed enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and served during the Korean War Conflict. Following discharge from the military, Ed married Regina Ball in 1955. They would have been married for 67 years on October 1st.

Ed was employed and enjoyed working in the automobile industry for over 5 decades, having retired from Wharton’s Auto Group. He was very active in civic organizations during his early life and was one of the first volunteer EMTs for the Ritchie County Emergency Squad. Ed and his wife cherished their trips to the Amish Country and often attended Southern Gospel Concerts.

In addition to being predeceased by his parents, Ed was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Sylvia (Gene) Burns and sister-in-law, Brenda (Bill)Talbott.

Family members left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Kimberly (Larry) Matthews, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Kathy (Danny) Carroll, of Harrisville, WV., son Kevin (Donna) Burns of Harrisville, WV., brother L. Gene Burns, of Vienna, WV. and sister Carla (Steve) Worden, of Cornwallis, WV.

Ed’s eight grandsons include; Shawn (Nanette) Blevins, Chris (Sara) Blevins, Ryan (Kaylyn) Blevins, Justin (Brittany) Blevins, Brandon (Charlotte) Burns, Jared Burns, Hunter Burns, and Nathan (Ashley) Carroll. Edwin is survived by ten great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his furbabies, Blackie and Buffy.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ed’s honor to the Ritchie County Humane Society: 2220 Pullman Rd, Harrisville, WV 26362, or the Humane Society of Parkersburg, WV: 530 29th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

