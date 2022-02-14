Advertisement

Obituary: Croy, Larry Neal

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Larry Neal Croy Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Larry Neal Croy, 77 of Elizabeth, Slate Community, passed away February 13, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.  He was born April 1, 1944 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Wilson Croy and Dorotha Miller Via.

Mr. Croy retired from O’Ames with 39 years of service.  He was a member of the Slate Church of Christ and served as caretaker of the church and song leader.

Surviving is his son, Kevin Croy (Deanna Abbott), half sister Mae Cain, niece Angel Cain and nephew James Cain, all of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Karen Sue DeVaughn Croy, brother John William Croy and infant sister Caroline.

Funeral services will be Friday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Scott Smith officiating.  Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 and 6-8PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

