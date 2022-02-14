Advertisement

Obituary: Doty, Laura Ann

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEWARK, W.Va. (WTAP) - Laura Ann Doty, 47, of Newark, WV, passed away after a brief battle with COVID and pneumonia. She was preceded in death by both parents Shirley L and Paul R Doty II, and one brother Paul R Doty III. She is survived by her sister Teresa Doty, along with her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She left behind her baby, Garfield, who is just lost without her.

She spent her life doing what she loved and surrounded by her family. She enjoyed spoiling her family and taking some jabs at them while we all sat around the table after holiday dinners playing cards. As a teen she always spent weekends playing Barbies with her eldest niece, Missy, and playing Nintendo with her eldest nephew, Dustin.

In lieu of flowers, Laura would like you do donate to your local Animal Rescues or Humane Societies in honor of her love for all animals.

