Obituary: Gibson-Montgomery, Robin Lynnice

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARION, Ohio (WTAP) - Robin Lynnice Gibson-Montgomery, 61, passed away unexpectedly at her home on January 31, 2022 of unknown causes. She was born April 30, 1960 in Marion, Ohio, a daughter of the late Earl H Gibson and JoAnn Clapsaddle of Marietta, Ohio.

Robin graduated in 1979 from Marietta High School. She was a bus driver for Warren Local Schools for more than 20 years. Robin was the co-founder of Wild Angels Canine for the last 10 years. She committed herself to rescuing dogs and finding them loving homes.

She survived by her 2 children, her daughter Stephanie Gibson (David) of Marietta, Ohio, and her son Stephen Trent Montgomery (Shawnee) of Marietta, Ohio and her 4 grandkids Abagayle West and Colton West of Marietta, Ohio, Wyatt Noland of Marietta, Ohio and Hazelee Montgomery of Marietta, Ohio her brother Randy Gibson of Marietta, Ohio sister Cindy Clapsaddle of Marietta, Ohio and Merilyn Laymen of Parkersburg, West Virginia.

The family will not be holding service and Robin’s remains will be cremated and given to her children per her wishes. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be PayPal to sgibson7@wvup.edu or cards/donations can be mailed to Stephanie Gibson 3170 Indian Run Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Donations will be split equally between the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley for all they have done during this challenging time and with Wild Angels Canine Rescue in memory of Robin.

